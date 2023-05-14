SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

