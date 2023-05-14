SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 242,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,501. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

