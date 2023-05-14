SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for 4.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $444.39. 555,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.80. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

