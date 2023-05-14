SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lowered by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.39. The company had a trading volume of 555,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,259. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

