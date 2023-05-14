Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.15 million. Spire Global also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.10–$0.09 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPIR opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 122.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

SPIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $30,899.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Spire Global by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spire Global by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.