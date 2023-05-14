Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance
SRUUF opened at 12.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.80. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 1-year low of 9.40 and a 1-year high of 13.50.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile
