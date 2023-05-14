SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY remained flat at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.2993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

