ssv.network (SSV) Price Tops $20.02 on Exchanges

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One ssv.network token can now be bought for approximately $20.02 or 0.00074593 BTC on exchanges. ssv.network has a market cap of $221.77 million and $13.23 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

