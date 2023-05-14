Steem Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $84.11 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,779.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00299630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00572055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00423365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,936,605 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.