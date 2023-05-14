Steem Price Tops $0.19 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Steem has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $84.28 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,863.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00301125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00571515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00067709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00425160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,949,819 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.