Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.74 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $84.15 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,035.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00307907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00569583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00425317 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,989,684 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

