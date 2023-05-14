Steve Foots Purchases 3 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,744 ($85.10) per share, for a total transaction of £202.32 ($255.29).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($87.33), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,296,956.10).

Croda International Trading Down 0.8 %

Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,794 ($85.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,461.08, a PEG ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,862 ($73.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,521.83 ($94.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,640.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,769.78.

Croda International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,322.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($103.47) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($109.78) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.23) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,920 ($99.94).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

