Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Update

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 680,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,194. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

