Stifel Nicolaus Cuts HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target to $11.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.98.

HRT opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,002,077 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,098 over the last 90 days. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,976,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,278,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

