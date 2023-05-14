StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

