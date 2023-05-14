StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
AZRE opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.20.
Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.