StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

AZRE opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.