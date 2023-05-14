StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in StoneCo by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.