StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
StoneCo Stock Performance
Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
