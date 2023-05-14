Stratis (STRAX) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.85 million and $1.80 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.63 or 0.06708371 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,094,981 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

