Streakk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $109.38 or 0.00407917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $492,642.81 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 110.16628119 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $430,894.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

