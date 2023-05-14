Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK stock opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

