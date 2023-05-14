Substratum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 57.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $182,462.49 and $16.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,805.56 or 1.00065234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085763 USD and is up 53.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $108.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.