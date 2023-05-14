Substratum Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 55% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $204,236.44 and $4.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,963.41 or 1.00018166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0004743 USD and is down -44.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

