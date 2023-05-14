Sui (SUI) Tops One Day Volume of $164.01 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Sui has a market cap of $574.31 million and $164.01 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.09959805 USD and is up 6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $280,153,822.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

