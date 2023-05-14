SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. SunPower makes up about 1.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 24.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

