Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 731,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,868.0 days.

Swedencare AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWDCF opened at C$3.45 on Friday. Swedencare AB has a 52 week low of C$2.44 and a 52 week high of C$10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72.

Get Swedencare AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedencare AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pet healthcare products. It offers ProDen PlaqueOff powder, a food supplement for cats and dogs, which reduce the formation of plaque and tartar; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bites, a pet dental product; ProDen PlaqueOff powder cat; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bones for dogs; ProDen PlaqueOff mini dental care bones, a chewy bone for smaller dogs; and ProDen PlaqueOff soft chews for dogs and cats.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.