Symbolic Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Symbolic Logic in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of EVOL remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.