Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Tabcorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 484.65%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.15%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

