Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

TRHC opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 374,761 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $47,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

