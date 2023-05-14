Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance
TRHC opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.