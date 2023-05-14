Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Talanx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNXXF remained flat at C$34.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.77. Talanx has a one year low of C$34.49 and a one year high of C$34.77.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

