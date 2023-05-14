Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Talanx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TNXXF remained flat at C$34.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.77. Talanx has a one year low of C$34.49 and a one year high of C$34.77.
Talanx Company Profile
