Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 664,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.2 %

TNDM opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $75.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

