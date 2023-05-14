Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMILF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Taylor Maritime Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

