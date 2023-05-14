Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5533 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Techtronic Industries stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $69.90.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Techtronic Industries (TTNDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.