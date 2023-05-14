Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on July 17th

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5533 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Techtronic Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

TTNDY opened at $49.85 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Rating)

See Also

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.