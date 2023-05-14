TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Down 16.5% in April

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 14,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in TELUS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TELUS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,833. TELUS has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

