Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:TS opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $31,062,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,200.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 736,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

