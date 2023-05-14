Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 600,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.30. 302,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average is $145.60. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.