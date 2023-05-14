Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

