Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.48 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $830.83 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 958,897,756 coins and its circulating supply is 937,695,308 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

