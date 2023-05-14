Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on THLEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Thales Stock Performance

Thales Company Profile

THLEF opened at $149.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66. Thales has a 12 month low of $107.55 and a 12 month high of $157.09.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Further Reading

