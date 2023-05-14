The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354,619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NYSE BNS opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

