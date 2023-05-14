The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after buying an additional 310,019 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.19 and its 200-day moving average is $196.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.