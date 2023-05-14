The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Up 63.2% in April

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGABL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 7,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

