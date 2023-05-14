The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $256.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.03. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

