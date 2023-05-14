The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.57. 1,161,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.03.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

