The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
GDV opened at $20.30 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.