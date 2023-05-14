The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV opened at $20.30 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

