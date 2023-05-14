The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 51.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

