The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

The Glimpse Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $4.01 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 554,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.