The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.
The Glimpse Group Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $4.01 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Glimpse Group (VRAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.