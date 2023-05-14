The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Shares of HD traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

