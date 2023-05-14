The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The New America High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYB. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $498,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading

