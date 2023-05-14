The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 16,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.